  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Summary
American Water Awarded Grant From Water Research Foundation

03/03/2022 | 11:01am EST
American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today it was recently awarded $485,000 from the Water Research Foundation (WRF) to assist the water industry better understand how disinfectants, like chorine, reduce opportunistic pathogens, including Legionella, the bacteria that can cause Legionnaires disease.

“American Water has worked for decades researching opportunistic pathogens. This collaboration with Tufts University will build on past work and use testing tools and methods previously developed through our research,” said Dr. Zia Bukhari, principal scientist, American Water and lead for this study. “This award from WRF demonstrates that American Water is leading the way for water-related research and contributing to advancements in the science and future treatment options for drinking water and wastewater.”

American Water has focused significant research efforts on Legionella and various other pathogens; placing an emphasis on advanced detection methodologies as well as customer education and communication, to help develop a holistic management strategy and to provide science based future recommendations.

American Water is collaborating with Tufts University, Idexx Laboratories, and the City of Minneapolis, on this innovative project. If anyone is interested in possible involvement in this research study, please contact Dr. Zia Bukhari.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 908 M - -
Net income 2022 813 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 27 640 M 27 640 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,50x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, CEO, CFO & Director
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George F. MacKenzie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-19.46%27 640
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED1.51%8 418
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-4.06%4 670
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED1.65%3 996
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-8.54%2 714
SJW GROUP-12.42%1 972