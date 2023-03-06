Advanced search
American Water Celebrates Successful Transition of Ownership of Wastewater Utility System Assets at Naval Station Mayport
BU
American Water Works : Celebrates Successful Transition of Ownership of Wastewater Utility System Assets at Naval Station Mayport
PU
Pennsylvania American Water Announces $910,000 West Mifflin Water System Upgrade
AQ
American Water Celebrates Successful Transition of Ownership of Wastewater Utility System Assets at Naval Station Mayport

03/06/2023 | 11:02am EST
First U.S. Navy Utilities Privatization Contract in American Water History

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that its Military Services Group celebrated a successful transition of ownership of wastewater utility system assets at Naval Station (“NS”) Mayport in Jacksonville, Fla. American Water was selected for the NS Mayport wastewater Utilities Privatization (“UP”) contract in July 2022 by the Defense Logistics Agency (“DLA”), which operates as the primary UP contracting agency for the Department of Defense. With the addition of NS Mayport, the Military Services Group expands its water and wastewater footprint to 18 bases.

“American Water is honored to officially take ownership of wastewater operations at our first Navy installation. I am very proud of the American Water Military Services transition team for their leadership and for achieving this exceptional accomplishment,” Steve Curtis, President, American Water Military Services Group. “This transition demonstrates our leading position as a trusted partner for the Department of Defense. We are proud to provide safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater treatment services for service members, families and civilians, nationwide.”

NS Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville area and has grown to become the third-largest fleet concentration area in the U.S. It is home to a daily population of over 32,000 sailors, families, and civilians, and the Navy’s 4th Fleet. The mission of NS Mayport is to sustain and enhance warfighter readiness.

The total contract value awarded on July 1, 2022 was approximately $341 million over a 50-year period and will be subject to an annual economic price adjustment. A celebratory ribbon cutting took place at NS Mayport on February 28, 2023 and American Water officially took ownership of the wastewater utility system assets on March 1, 2023.

Learn more about American Water’s Military Services Group here.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Military Services Group

Military Services Group, a subsidiary of American Water, provides water and wastewater services to military installations across the country as part of the federal government’s Utilities Privatization program. Military Services Group currently owns, operates and maintains water and/or wastewater assets at 18 military installations, including: Fort Rucker, Ala.; Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.; Naval Station Mayport, Fla.; Scott Air Force Base, Ill.; Fort Leavenworth, Kan.; Fort Polk, La.; Fort Meade, Md.; Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Picatinny Arsenal, N.J.; U.S. Army Garrison West Point, N.Y.; Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Fort Sill, Okla.; Fort Hood, Texas; Joint Base San Antonio, Texas; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Fort A.P. Hill, Va.; Fort Belvoir, Va.; and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.


© Business Wire 2023
