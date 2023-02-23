Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14:20 2023-02-23 am EST
146.37 USD   -0.21%
11:03aAmerican Water Charitable Foundation Awards a Total of $20,000 to Camden N.J. Organizations
BU
02/22Pennsylvania American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation STEM Education Grantees
BU
02/22American Water Charitable Foundation and Virginia American Water announce $25,000 contribution to Alexandria Soccer Association for Water Bottle Filling Stations
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Charitable Foundation Awards a Total of $20,000 to Camden N.J. Organizations

02/23/2023 | 11:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today a combined total donation of $20,000 to six nonprofit organizations in Camden, N.J.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with Camden-based organizations to support their ongoing efforts in creating a positive impact in the community,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “Since American Water's move to Camden, the Foundation continues its strategic efforts to grow its partnerships with community organizations in this great city.”

Each of these organizations provide a valuable service to the local Camden community and the Foundation is proud to support the following recipients:

  • Better Tomorrows
  • Boys & Girls Club of Camden County
  • Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia & South Jersey
  • Heart of Camden
  • Joseph’s House of Camden
  • Women of the Dream

“Heart of Camden is grateful for the overwhelming generosity of American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation for the donations of supplies and monetary contributions for the Michael J. Doyle Fieldhouse youth and recreational center,” said Carlos Morales, Executive Director, Heart of Camden. “Such strong partnerships with our corporate neighbors, helps to advance our organizations’ mission to providing resources, amenities and support for the continued revitalization of the Waterfront South community.”

As a proud corporate partner, American Water, and the American Water Charitable Foundation, play a key role in the ongoing revitalization of Camden. Continuing to strengthen and develop partnerships, engage employees and share resources with the local community.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation here.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
11:03aAmerican Water Charitable Foundation Awards a Total of $20,000 to Camden N.J. Organizat..
BU
02/22Pennsylvania American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation STE..
BU
02/22American Water Charitable Foundation and Virginia American Water announce $25,000 contr..
AQ
02/22California American Water's Southern Division Proudly Recognizes American Water Charita..
BU
02/21American Water Announces George MacKenzie will Retire from Board of Directors
BU
02/21American Water Works Company, Inc. Announces Retirement of George MacKenzie from Board ..
CI
02/21Illinois American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Announce $50,000 in ST..
BU
02/21Pennsylvania American Water Announces $2.5 million Upper St. Clair Water System Upgrade
AQ
02/20California American Water's Northern Division Proudly Recognizes American Water Charita..
BU
02/20West Virginia American Water Continues to Monitor Water Quality on Feb 17; No Drinking ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 127 M - -
Net income 2023 895 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,5x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 26 675 M 26 675 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,41x
EV / Sales 2024 9,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 146,68 $
Average target price 157,73 $
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-3.77%26 675
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED4.01%6 925
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED3.00%2 638
SJW GROUP-4.77%2 344
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED10.23%1 479
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.4.19%1 186