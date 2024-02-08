The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced that it awarded a combined total of $257,000 in 2023 to support communities served by California and Hawaii American Water.

“At California American Water and Hawaii American Water, we are committed to giving back to the communities we live in and serve, ensuring a sustainable future for all,” said Kevin Tilden, President of California and Hawaii American Water. “Last year, the American Water Charitable Foundation’s grant funding allowed us to partner with incredible organizations that are making a real difference in the lives of our customers.”

American Water Charitable Foundation’s funding supported essential programs and initiatives in California and Hawaii focused on:

Improving communities – Providing resources and assistance to vulnerable populations, supporting improvement projects and promoting diversity and inclusion.

Water and the environment – Funding programs focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation.

Workforce readiness – Supporting programs focused on general career readiness, financial and business literacy, positive youth development, mentoring, and life skills to help prepare future leaders of tomorrow.

STEM education – Inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers and water professionals by supporting STEM programs in schools and communities.

"Grants provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation support impactful initiatives and programs throughout American Water’s national footprint," said Carrie Williams, President of the American Water Charitable Foundation. "Our charitable focus to Keep Communities Flowing empowers our community partners to make meaningful long-term differences in the lives of those they serve."

Grant funding is made possible by American Water’s shareholders, not by ratepayers. Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people.

About Hawaii American Water

Hawaii American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides quality wastewater services to approximately 29,000 people.

