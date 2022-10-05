American Water Charitable Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 STEM Education Grant Program

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today it is now accepting applications through December 31, 2022 for the STEM Education grant program.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program supports impactful initiatives and programs throughout American Water’s national footprint,” said Carrie Williams, President of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “The STEM Education grant will fund programs that will provide underserved students access to high-quality learning they need to succeed.”

The STEM Education grant is part of the Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

The Foundation recently awarded a total of $1.5 million to 36 organizations in 12 states, supporting communities served by American Water through the 2022 Water and Environment grant opportunity. In addition, the Foundation’s 2022 Workforce Readiness grant recipients will be announced next month.

Eligible organizations can apply for the STEM Education grant through December 31 here.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

