Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:38 2022-10-05 am EDT
133.02 USD   -2.57%
11:03aAmerican Water Charitable Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 STEM Education Grant Program
BU
10/03American Water Recognized as 2022 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability
BU
09/30American Water Works : Indiana American Water Cuts Ribbon for New Water Treatment Plant in Ch...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Charitable Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 STEM Education Grant Program

10/05/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today it is now accepting applications through December 31, 2022 for the STEM Education grant program.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program supports impactful initiatives and programs throughout American Water’s national footprint,” said Carrie Williams, President of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “The STEM Education grant will fund programs that will provide underserved students access to high-quality learning they need to succeed.”

The STEM Education grant is part of the Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

The Foundation recently awarded a total of $1.5 million to 36 organizations in 12 states, supporting communities served by American Water through the 2022 Water and Environment grant opportunity. In addition, the Foundation’s 2022 Workforce Readiness grant recipients will be announced next month.

Eligible organizations can apply for the STEM Education grant through December 31 here.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
11:03aAmerican Water Charitable Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 STEM Education..
BU
10/03American Water Recognized as 2022 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organizat..
BU
09/30American Water Works : Indiana American Water Cuts Ribbon for New Water Treatment Plant in..
PU
09/30Pennsylvania American Water Marks Hunger Action Month Through Food Bank Donations
BU
09/29Illinois American Water Announces Results of Partnership with Farmers
BU
09/29American Water Works : Illinois American Water Announces Results of Partnership with Farme..
PU
09/28American Water Works : West Virginia American Water Awards 14 Bottle Filling Stations to O..
PU
09/27American Water Works : Illinois American Water Celebrates Second Annual Source Water Prote..
PU
09/27Illinois American Water Celebrates Second Annual Source Water Protection Week
BU
09/26Illinois American Water Offers Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Grants
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 795 M - -
Net income 2022 809 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 810 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 1,89%
Capitalization 24 817 M 24 817 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,65x
EV / Sales 2023 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 136,52 $
Average target price 163,50 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-27.71%24 817
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-38.14%5 105
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-39.93%2 342
SJW GROUP-15.30%1 875
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-44.90%1 281
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS23.37%1 104