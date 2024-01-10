Official AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. press release

Foundation donates $15,000 to support families of seriously ill children

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today a $15,000 donation through the One Water Street Grant Program to the Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey (RMHSNJ). Funding will support refurnishing RMHSJ’s Family Room, a “home-away-from-home” for families whose children require life-saving treatments for critical illnesses and traumatic injuries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110117346/en/

American Water Charitable Foundation President Carrie Williams and team present a $15,000 One Water Street grant to Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey Interim Director/Grants and Major Gifts Officer Tracey Sharpe (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are so grateful for the incredible generosity of the American Water Charitable Foundation. This grant will provide cozy comfort for all of our families in our shared Family Room. This investment helps us support children and families experiencing tremendously difficult medical journeys while they stay with us far from home,” said Tracey Sharpe, Interim Director/Grants and Major Gifts Officer, RMHSNJ.

RMHSNJ is focused on providing hope, help, and home for families of seriously ill children. The RMHSNJ Family Room provides a place for families to rest and recharge away from the medical environment during their child's medical journey.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with Camden-based Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey, to support their ongoing efforts in providing families a comfortable temporary residence while their children receive medical care,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. “Since American Water's move to Camden, the Foundation continues its strategic efforts to grow its partnerships with community organizations in this great city.”

The One Water Street grant is part of the Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. One Water Street grants support high-impact projects and initiatives that benefit Camden, N.J., home of American Water’s corporate headquarters.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey

Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey is one of 379 international houses. Established in 1983 and celebrating 41 years of service this year, RMHSNJ has now served as a "home-away-from-home" for more than 29,500 families whose children are receiving life-saving treatments for critical illnesses and traumatic injuries. An additional 12,000 families are served annually in the South Jersey community through our Hospital Family Room Programs. Each year, approximately 550 families hailing from various countries and every state in the U.S. stay with us. We focus on alleviating the daily stressors of life for these families so they can fully concentrate on their children's medical treatments

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110117346/en/