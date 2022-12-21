Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Water Works Company, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-12-21 pm EST
152.53 USD   +1.51%
American Water Charitable Foundation Provides $40,000 Donation to Center for Aquatic Sciences

12/21/2022 | 03:35pm EST
The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced a $40,000 donation to the Center for Aquatic Sciences in support of their 2023 Community and Urban Science Enrichment (“CAUSE”) Program.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to continue our partnership with the Center for Aquatic Sciences by funding the CAUSE program for a fourth year,” said Carrie Williams, President of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “As neighbors on the Camden Waterfront, we remain committed to strengthening and improving educational opportunities for Camden’s youth and supporting the next generation of environmental leaders.”

CAUSE, the Center for Aquatic Sciences' flagship program, has served youth in Camden, N.J. since 1993. It’s a community-focused development model that:

  • Strengthens STEM academic preparedness for Camden teens
  • Increases diversity in STEM career fields
  • Creates employment opportunities for Camden youth
  • Provides no-cost STEM enrichment experiences for Camden youth in grades K-12

“Our partnership with American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation has been critical to the continued success of the CAUSE program and the Center's goal to support Camden youth as environmental leaders. We are deeply grateful for their continued support and proud to be celebrating the 30th anniversary of CAUSE with American Water as our partner,” said Nicole M. Gillespie Ph.D., President & CEO, Center for Aquatic Sciences.

Since its inception, CAUSE has provided opportunities for more than 400 Camden teens as interns and 3,000 Camden children as campers.

About the Center for Aquatic Sciences
The Center for Aquatic Sciences is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded in 1989 and has since been advancing the understanding of and concern for aquatic animals and their habitats. The Center’s mission is: “education and youth development through promoting the understanding, appreciation and protection of aquatic life and habitats.” In performing this mission, the Center strives to be a responsible member of the community, assisting in its economic and social redevelopment by providing opportunities for education, enrichment, and employment. For more information, visit www.aquaticsciences.org.

About American Water Charitable Foundation
The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
