    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Declares Quarterly Dividend

10/28/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
Cash dividend payable in the fourth quarter of 2021

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.6025 per share of common stock, payable on December 1, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of November 10, 2021.

This quarterly dividend is a continuation of the increase in the annualized dividend approved by the Board and announced in April 2021.

American Water offers a dividend reinvestment and direct stock purchase plan called American Water Stock Direct, which enables shareholders to reinvest cash dividends and purchase additional shares of American Water common stock without any brokerage commissions or service charges. Shareholders and other persons may obtain a copy of the Plan prospectus and an enrollment form by contacting American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“AST”) at 888-556-0423, visiting AST’s website at www.astfinancial.com, contacting American Water’s Investor Relations department at 856-566-4005 or by visiting the Investor Relations webpage located at ir.amwater.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made solely through the Plan prospectus.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

AWK-IR


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 021 M - -
Net income 2021 773 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 043 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,8x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 31 439 M 31 439 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 173,22 $
Average target price 175,94 $
Spread / Average Target 1,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.12.87%31 439
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-31.66%8 020
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.7.03%4 115
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-3.21%3 922
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.18.75%2 647
SJW GROUP-0.48%2 032