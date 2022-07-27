Log in
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:18 2022-07-27 am EDT
149.89 USD   -0.45%
American Water Works to Pay Quarterly Dividend of $0.655 a Share on Sept. 1 to Holders as of Aug. 9
MT
10:46aAmerican Water Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer sy...
PU
American Water Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/27/2022 | 10:46am EDT
Cash dividend payable in the third quarter of 2022

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.6550, per share of common stock. The dividend amount is unchanged from the second quarter dividend. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of August 9, 2022.

This year’s increase extended American Water’s record of increasing annual dividends paid to 14 consecutive years.

American Water offers a dividend reinvestment and direct stock purchase plan called American Water Stock Direct, which enables shareholders to reinvest cash dividends and purchase additional shares of American Water common stock without any brokerage commissions or service charges. Shareholders and other persons may obtain a copy of the Plan prospectus and an enrollment form by contacting American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“AST”) at 888-556-0423, visiting AST’s website at www.astfinancial.com, contacting American Water’s Investor Relations department at 856-566-4005 or by visiting the Investor Relations webpage located at ir.amwater.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made solely through the Plan prospectus.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

AWK-IR


© Business Wire 2022
