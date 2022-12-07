Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
153.79 USD   -0.58%
05:33pAmerican Water Works Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.655 a Share, Payable March 1 to Shareholders as of Feb. 7
MT
05:27pAmerican Water Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10:27aAmerican Water Selects Water For People for New York Stock Exchange's Global Giving Campaign
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Declares Quarterly Dividend

12/07/2022 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cash dividend payable in the first quarter of 2023

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.6550 per share of common stock, payable on March 1, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023.

This quarterly dividend is a continuation of the increase in the annualized dividend approved by the Board and announced in April 2022.

American Water offers a dividend reinvestment and direct stock purchase plan called American Water Stock Direct (the “Plan”), which enables shareholders to reinvest cash dividends and purchase additional shares of American Water common stock without any brokerage commissions or service charges. Shareholders and other persons may obtain a copy of the Plan prospectus and an enrollment form by contacting American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“AST”) at 888-556-0423, visiting AST’s website at www.astfinancial.com, contacting American Water’s Investor Relations department at 856-566-4005 or by visiting the Investor Relations webpage located at ir.amwater.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made solely through the Plan prospectus.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

AWK-IR


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
05:33pAmerican Water Works Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.655 a Share, Payable March 1 to Sha..
MT
05:27pAmerican Water Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10:27aAmerican Water Selects Water For People for New York Stock Exchange's Global Giving Cam..
AQ
10:27aWest Virginia American Water Proudly Recognizes the American Water Charitable Foundatio..
AQ
12/06American Water Selects Water For People for New York Stock Exchange's Global Giving Cam..
BU
12/06New Jersey American Water Unveils $2.5 Million Treatment Upgrade to Delaware River Regi..
AQ
12/06Pennsylvania American Water Celebrates $24 Million Yardley Water Treatment Plant Upgrad..
AQ
12/05American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Unveils $2.5 Million Treatment Upgrade to..
PU
12/05Illinois American Water Announces Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Grant Recipients
AQ
12/02Illinois American Water Announces Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Grant Recipients
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 776 M - -
Net income 2022 812 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,7x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 28 125 M 28 125 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 154,68 $
Average target price 155,71 $
Spread / Average Target 0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-18.10%28 125
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-25.73%6 188
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-34.32%2 571
SJW GROUP6.78%2 370
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-48.03%1 220
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.-21.45%1 143