Cash dividend payable in the third quarter of 2023

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.7075 per share of common stock, payable on September 1, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of August 8, 2023.

This quarterly dividend is a continuation of the increase in the annualized dividend approved by the Board and announced in April 2023.

American Water offers a dividend reinvestment and direct stock purchase plan called American Water Stock Direct (the “Plan”), which enables shareholders to reinvest cash dividends and purchase additional shares of American Water common stock without any brokerage commissions or service charges. Shareholders and other persons may obtain a copy of the Plan prospectus and an enrollment form by contacting EQ, formerly American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, at 888-556-0423, visiting EQ’s website at equiniti.com/us/ast-access, contacting American Water’s Investor Relations department at 856-566-4005 or by visiting the Investor Relations webpage located at ir.amwater.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made solely through the Plan prospectus.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

AWK-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725089022/en/