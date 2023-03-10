American Water EVP & Chief Operating Officer Honored at Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship Gala

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced that its EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Cheryl Norton, will be honored at the 2023 Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship (RIPPAC) Gala with the Corporate Neighbor Award.

With over 35 years of experience and a strong reputation for excellence, Norton has made her mark at American Water and throughout the utility industry. Through her strategic thinking, broad business expertise and leadership capabilities, Norton upholds the company’s strategies and values and successfully drives toward outstanding service for customers and the communities we are privileged to serve.

Norton also serves on the boards of the Cooper Health System and The Water Research Foundation.

RIPPAC was founded in January 2018 as a multi-disciplinary, non-partisan center on campus with a mission to inform, engage and train Rowan students, faculty and the public in all aspects of politics, policy and applied citizenship. The gala will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Westin Hotel in Mt. Laurel, N.J.

