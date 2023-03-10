Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:26:56 2023-03-10 pm EST
134.49 USD   -1.02%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water EVP & Chief Operating Officer Honored at Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship Gala

03/10/2023 | 12:16pm EST
American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced that its EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Cheryl Norton, will be honored at the 2023 Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship (RIPPAC) Gala with the Corporate Neighbor Award.

With over 35 years of experience and a strong reputation for excellence, Norton has made her mark at American Water and throughout the utility industry. Through her strategic thinking, broad business expertise and leadership capabilities, Norton upholds the company’s strategies and values and successfully drives toward outstanding service for customers and the communities we are privileged to serve.

Norton also serves on the boards of the Cooper Health System and The Water Research Foundation.

RIPPAC was founded in January 2018 as a multi-disciplinary, non-partisan center on campus with a mission to inform, engage and train Rowan students, faculty and the public in all aspects of politics, policy and applied citizenship. The gala will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Westin Hotel in Mt. Laurel, N.J.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 164 M - -
Net income 2023 902 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,5x
Yield 2023 2,05%
Capitalization 26 443 M 26 443 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,27x
EV / Sales 2024 9,19x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 135,87 $
Average target price 157,45 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-9.30%26 443
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-4.26%6 371
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.00%2 560
SJW GROUP-7.64%2 313
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED12.56%1 510
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS-3.44%1 109