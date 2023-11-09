American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it was honored by the Women’s Forum of New York at its biennial Breakfast of Corporate Champions for achieving gender parity on its Board of Directors. With a female representation of 60 percent on its board, American Water was one of 78 companies, out of 233 S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 companies in attendance, to be recognized as “Corporate Champions” for achieving or exceeding gender parity on its board.

The Women’s Forum of New York is a network of women leaders representing the highest levels of professional achievement across all sectors of business, industry, and spheres of influence throughout New York City. Launched in 2011, the Breakfast of Corporate Champions is the signature event of the Women’s Forum of New York’s “Corporate Board Initiative,” focused on accelerating the advancement of women on boards across all industries and on striving to achieve gender balance on corporate boards by 2025.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

As one of the fastest growing utilities in the U.S., American Water expects to invest $30 to $34 billion in infrastructure repairs and replacement, system resiliency and regulated acquisitions over the next 10 years. The company has a long-standing history of executing its core operations, aligned with sustainable best practices, through its commitments to safety, affordability, customer service, protecting the environment, an inclusive workforce and strengthening communities.

American Water has been recognized on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year, ranked 18th on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2023 List, earned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act designation and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense® Excellence Award, among additional state, local and national recognitions.

