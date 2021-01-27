Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Water Works Company, Inc.    AWK

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water : Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

01/27/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This is the third consecutive year that American Water has been included in this index. The GEI expanded in 2021 to represent 44 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Indonesia and Bermuda for the first time. Companies range from a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail.

“American Water is proud to be included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and be recognized for our longstanding commitment to gender equality throughout our company,” said Walter Lynch, President & CEO of American Water. “At American Water, diversity of backgrounds, ideas, thoughts, and experiences is vital to our culture and the way we do business. Creating an environment where differences are embraced and where every person feels engaged and included makes us safer, stronger, and more successful.”

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets.”

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. American Water was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index and is not for use as a financial benchmark. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD one billion are eligible for inclusion in the index. To learn more please visit the GEI website. Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access the GEI at {BGEI <GO>}.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
10:02aAMERICAN WATER : Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
BU
10:00aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index
PU
01/26AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $2.7 Million in Delran ..
PU
01/26INSIDER TRENDS : American Water Works Insider Receives Stock Award Uses Portion ..
MT
01/26MISSOURI AMERICAN WATER : Paints Hydrants in St. Louis County
BU
01/25INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at American Water Works Receives Shares Award Sells Por..
MT
01/25INSIDER TRENDS : American Water Works Insider Gets Shares Award Makes Tax Sale w..
MT
01/25INSIDER TRENDS : American Water Works Insider Receives Stock Award Uses Portion ..
MT
01/25INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at American Water Works Receives Shares Award Sells Por..
MT
01/25INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at American Water Works Awarded Shares Uses Portion to ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 807 M - -
Net income 2020 705 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
Yield 2020 1,34%
Capitalization 28 878 M 28 878 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 161,83 $
Last Close Price 159,31 $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter J. Lynch President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Karl F. Kurz Non-Executive Chairman
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George F. MacKenzie Independent Director
Julia L. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.3.81%28 878
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED1.15%11 874
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED3.53%4 162
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-1.37%3 757
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-5.83%2 085
SJW GROUP-2.22%1 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ