The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and American Water’s Military Services Group, announced today that the Foundation awarded a combined total of $10,000 in State Strategic Impact grants to Grace After Fire and Operation Homefront, two organizations that provide direct support to the military and veteran community.

“American Water’s Military Services Group, in collaboration with the American Water Charitable Foundation, is proud to support Grace After Fire and Operation Homefront, two vital organizations to our military and veteran community,” said Sean Wheatley, President, American Water Military Services Group. “Providing critical resources to our nation’s heroes aligns with our daily mission on 18 military installations across the U.S. – to provide safe and reliable water and wastewater services to service members and their families.”

Grace After Fire focuses on helping woman veterans by connecting them with the resources and tools needed to be productive citizens in their community, workplace and at home after transitioning from the military.

Operation Homefront provides relief and recurring family support programs and services throughout the year to help military families overcome short-term difficulties, so they don't become long-term hardships.

"We are proud to partner with the American Water Charitable Foundation and American Water’s Military Services Group as a recipient of a State Strategic Impact grant," said Jill Eskin-Smith, Vice President of Corporate and Foundation Partnerships, Operation Homefront. "Their support will allow us to build strong, stable, and secure military families, so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they've worked so hard to protect.”

The State Strategic Impact grant is part of the 2023 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. State Strategic Impact grants support high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water’s national footprint.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations that align with American Water’s Military Services Group and support the military community,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation.

