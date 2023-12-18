Official AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. press release

Awards totaling $100,000 will be distributed nationwide to students continuing education

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it is accepting applications for its 2024 Inclusion and Diversity (“I&D”) Scholarship. Awards totaling $100,000 will be distributed nationwide to students within America Water’s national footprint, continuing their education in a non-medical STEM or business-related field at an accredited four-year college or university.

“American Water is thrilled to again offer the Inclusion and Diversity Scholarship, providing equitable opportunities for students across American Water’s national footprint to continue their education,” said Lori Sutton, Chief Inclusion Officer, American Water. “This scholarship supports the development of our future leaders and reinforces our unwavering commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity."

The I&D Scholarship will be administered through a partnership with Scholarship America®, the nation’s leading nonprofit scholarship and educational support organization.

American Water announced the inaugural class of I&D Scholarship recipients earlier this year. Ten students were selected out of 1,475 applications and received $10,000 through the scholarship. Awards are renewable up to three additional years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, based on eligibility.

The I&D Scholarship is offered annually to eligible students through 2026, totaling over $1 million in awards.

Learn more about American Water’s I&D Scholarship, eligibility and deadlines here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231218426798/en/