American Water Participates in American Water Works Association's Second Annual Source Water Protection Week

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced its participation in American Water Works Association’s (“AWWA”) Second Annual Source Water Protection Week (September 25 – October 1).

“Protecting the nation’s drinking water sources is a community effort—from utilities, local organizations and customers—to share information and take action to protect our shared and essential resource,” said Lynda DiMenna, vice president and Chief Environmental and Safety Officer. “During Source Water Protection Week, American Water will continue to educate employees and customers across our national footprint about the ongoing steps we take to provide safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers.”

American Water is committed to delivering high quality drinking water service. To that end, we also remain vigilant in meeting the challenges of source water protection. This includes:

Nearly 1 million tests and measurements conducted each year at American Water’s state-of-the-art research laboratories

Application of the most advanced technology, equipment, and filtration processes. To date, American Water has examined more than 600 technologies and is actively pursuing a dozen partnerships to create better efficiencies

Constant collaborative work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other state and local agencies to meet or surpass water quality standards and address emerging contaminants so that potential impacts to water quality are minimized.

Additionally, we encourage individuals to take the following actions during Source Water Protection Week, then work to put that action into year-round practice:

Be conscious of daily water use and take the necessary steps in the home to use water wisely and help preserve this essential natural resource, which can also have an impact on reducing monthly bills. Be sure that leaking pipes and faucets—indoor and outdoor—are repaired. Take care when using garden, lawn, garage and other home products, so they do not inadvertently find their way into water sources. Dispose of chemicals, unused medicines or other potentially harmful products in a legal and proper manner. Do not put them directly into home drains, the sewer, street drains or the lawn.

