AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

American Water Proudly Recognizes the American Water Charitable Foundation 2022 Water and Environment Grantees

08/24/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
Recipients include 11 nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania American Water

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, recently announced 11 organizations were awarded a 2022 Water and Environment Grant, supporting communities served by Pennsylvania American Water.

“Pennsylvania American Water is proud to have so many community projects selected for this competitive grant opportunity through the American Water Charitable Foundation,” said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water. “Through this program, nearly $175,000 will be donated to community organizations across the Commonwealth that are working to improve the natural environment where our customers and our employees live, work and play. We appreciate the Foundation and its recognition of the tremendous organizations in Pennsylvania supporting our rivers, streams and ecosystems.”

The Water and the Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Below is a full list of Water and Environment grantees throughout Pennsylvania.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations across Pennsylvania American Water to provide equitable and accessible projects and programs focused on clean water, environmental education, access to water-based recreation and more,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “Funding for the Water and the Environment grant will create high-impact projects that engage communities in learning how every drop counts.”

Learn more about Pennsylvania American Water’s community impact, here.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

 


