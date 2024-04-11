American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it has published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Data Summary and the Inclusion, Diversity & Equity (ID&E) Summary, as part of the company’s commitment to data transparency on key ESG and diversity metrics.

The fourth annual installment of the ESG Data Summary can be found in the Sustainability section of our investor relations website at ir.amwater.com/sustainability. The ESG Data Summary shares metrics for 2023, including water quality compliance, health and safety, customer affordability, ID&E, corporate governance and more.

The 2023 ID&E Summary includes diversity metrics for the company’s Board of Directors and workforce. The report and other information about the company’s comprehensive ID&E strategy can be found on DiversityatAW.com, which communicates the company’s efforts to build an equitable and inclusive workplace. The website is updated quarterly to reflect current workforce diversity data and annually with EEO-1 data.

American Water has received various awards in recognition of its commitment to ESG and ID&E, including:

Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC;

Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for fifth consecutive year;

Recognized on Fortune’s Modern Board 25 Ranking; first utility to be honored on the ranking;

Recognized by Newsweek on its America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 List; Ranked No. 5 in Energy and Utilities Industry category;

Recognized as one of Newsweek's World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023; highest-ranked U.S. water and wastewater company in the Energy and Utilities industry category;

Recognized with Top Score on Disability Equality Index® for fifth consecutive year;

Named in 2023 to Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP);

Earned 2023 WaterSense® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Named on the USA Today America’s Climate Leaders and Forbes Net-Zero Leaders 2023 lists;

Recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) for its Gender-Balanced Board of Directors;

Earned the 2023 VETS Indexes 3-Star Employer designation provided by VETS Indexes for the third consecutive year

To learn more about American Water’s Inclusion, Diversity & Equity strategy, visit diversityataw.com, and find additional information about American Water’s demonstrated ESG leadership here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

