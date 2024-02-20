American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it has been ranked number 1 in the utilities industry on Forbes America's Best Large Employers 2024 list. The ranking is based on an independent survey of employees.

"American Water is honored to receive recognition on Forbes America's Best Large Employers 2024 list," said M. Susan Hardwick, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Water. "We are extremely fortunate to have such an engaged, talented and diverse workforce, focused on building a better workplace where our people can thrive.”

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 170,000 U.S.-based employees at companies with at least 1,000 employees. Companies with more than 5,000 employees were eligible for the category of large employers. Survey respondents were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and given the chance to rate other employers in their respective industries. All survey responses were tallied and weighted to produce a score for each company.

View the full list of Forbes America's Best Large Employers 2024 here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240220964783/en/