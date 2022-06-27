Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Water Works Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
06/27/2022
148.60 USD   +0.17%
Summary 
Summary

American Water Recognized for Excellence in Water Quality by Partnership for Safe Water

06/27/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Company demonstrates outstanding commitment to delivering high-quality drinking water to customers

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, is proud to announce the achievement of 17 Partnership for Safe Water awards. The awards, which honor the efforts in continuously optimizing water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were recently announced by the American Water Works Association.

“We are honored to have received these recognitions because they demonstrate our commitment to high standards in delivering clean, safe, quality drinking water to our customers while also providing water and wastewater service that is reliable and affordable," said Lynda DiMenna, Chief Environmental and Safety Officer, American Water. "It is a testament to our dedicated employees who work hard every day to provide our customers with high-quality water and a culture focused on continuous improvement.”

As a member of the Partnership for Safe Water, American Water demonstrates its commitment to improve the quality of drinking water delivered to customers by optimizing its system operations.

Long-term achievements of partners are celebrated with Awards for maintaining consistent high-quality performance and commitment to optimization at the treatment plant or in the distribution system. At American Water, 14 plants received recognition for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award for Treatment for 20 years, one plant was recognized for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award for Treatment for 15 years, one plant was recognized for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award for Treatment for 5 years, and one water system was recognized for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award for Distribution System Operations for five years.

Nationally, just over 500 surface water treatment plants are part of the Partnership for Safe Water Program for treatment, a voluntary effort that is designed to increase protection against microbial contamination through treatment optimization. Even fewer systems are involved in the distribution system efforts.

The following American Water treatment plants were recognized for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award status for 20 years:

Illinois American Water

  • Granite City Water Treatment Plant

Indiana American Water

  • Kokomo Water Treatment Plant
  • Middle Fork Water Treatment Plant
  • Ogden Dunes Water Treatment Plant
  • Borman Park Water Treatment Plant

Missouri American Water

  • Central Water Treatment Plant
  • Joplin Water Treatment Plant
  • Meramec Water Treatment Plant
  • North Water Treatment Plant
  • South Water Treatment Plan

New Jersey American Water

  • Canal Road Water Treatment Plant

West Virginia American Water

  • Bluestone Water Treatment Plant
  • Gassaway Water Treatment Plant
  • Weston Water Treatment Plant

The following American Water treatment plant was recognized for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award status for 15 years:

West Virginia American Water

  • New River Regional Water Treatment Plant

The following American Water treatment plant was recognized for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award status for 10 years:

Pennsylvania American Water

  • West Shore Regional Water Treatment Plant

The following American Water treatment plant was recognized for maintaining the Phase III Directors Award for Distribution System Operations status for 5 years:

American Water Military Services Group

  • Fort Polk, LA

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
