Official AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. press release

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., provides simple reminders and resolutions you can make to save water and money for the new year and beyond.

Reminders Simplify this new year by signing up for MyWater . If you are already enrolled, make sure your contact information is up to date. From the comfort of your home, you can: View and pay your bill Enroll in Auto Pay Check your account balance Receive emergency alerts Sign up for customer assistance Track your water use

Resolutions Save water and money inside your home: Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it. Use low-flow showerheads and faucet aerators to reduce the flow of water without reducing pressure. Regularly check your toilet, faucets, and pipes for leaks. If you find a leak, have it fixed as soon as possible. Protect your pipes: Insulate pipes in unheated areas to prevent them from freezing. If pipes run through cabinets, open the doors to allow warmer room temps to flow in. When temperatures stay below freezing, allow a small trickle of water to run to help keep pipes from freezing. Check for leaks after the first thaw by having a plumber walk your property to inspect water lines.



Learn more about American Water here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240104928439/en/