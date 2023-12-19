Official AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. press release

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., helps keep life flowing by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to our customers. However, if emergencies or other issues do arise that may impact your water service, we have several tips to keep customers informed.

Get Notified – Update your contact information and sign up to receive emergency and general alerts from us: Direct Customers: Sign up to receive notifications via phone, text or email at MyWater . While you’re there, update your contact information online to make sure we can reach you. Non-Account Holders: If you live, rent, work or spend time in a community served by American Water, but are not a direct customer of ours, sign up for CodeRED to receive water-related alerts. Text WATER to 99411 or visit AWCodeRed.com .

– Update your contact information and sign up to receive emergency and general alerts from us: Stay Alert – To check the real-time status of impacts to your water service, visit the following: Online Alerts: View current emergency alerts for your state. You can find the “Alerts” icons on your state homepage . Customer Advisory Map: Our Customer Advisory Map allows you to search your address to see if an active service alert is impacting your area.

– To check the real-time status of impacts to your water service, visit the following: Report an Emergency – If there is an urgent water service issue in your area that’s not listed on your state homepage, report it online at emergency.amwater.com so we can help resolve this issue.

