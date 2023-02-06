Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:29:31 2023-02-06 am EST
155.16 USD   -0.51%
10:20aAmerican Water Works : $1.7 Million Water Line Project Underway in Lackawanna County
PU
08:34aNew Jersey American Water Invests $7.9 Million in Union County Infrastructure
AQ
02/06AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : $1.7 Million Water Line Project Underway in Lackawanna County

02/06/2023 | 10:20am EST
SCRANTON, Pa. (February 6, 2023) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of a $1.7 million project to replace nearly 6,500 feet of water main in several Mid Valley communities to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting. The system improvements replace water main dating as far back as the 1900s.

Company contractors recently began installing new eight-inch ductile iron pipe, replacing smaller diameter water main in Viewmont Estates in Dickson City. Additionally, new water main installation is planned for the following areas:

  • Throop
  • Blakely
    • Crystal Street
    • O'Brien Street
    • Jane Street
    • Brook Street
    • Myers Street
    • Gasperini Drive

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, by early summer with final restoration and paving to start in the fall.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

This infrastructure upgrade project is not only an important investment in public health and safety, it also helps support the economic health of the communities we serve. Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy. Statewide, Pennsylvania American Water invested approximately $490 million in 2022 alone to improve our water and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems, supporting more than 7,000 jobs through these continued investments.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com and follow Pennsylvania American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachments

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 15:19:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 790 M - -
Net income 2022 811 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 28 476 M 28 476 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,92x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 156,61 $
Average target price 160,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Santillo Head-Innovation & Technology
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.2.75%28 476
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED9.39%7 283
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.50%2 574
SJW GROUP-1.68%2 420
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED11.63%1 498
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC.4.19%1 217