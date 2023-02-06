American Water Works : $1.7 Million Water Line Project Underway in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. (February 6, 2023) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of a $1.7 million project to replace nearly 6,500 feet of water main in several Mid Valley communities to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting. The system improvements replace water main dating as far back as the 1900s.

Company contractors recently began installing new eight-inch ductile iron pipe, replacing smaller diameter water main in Viewmont Estates in Dickson City. Additionally, new water main installation is planned for the following areas:

Throop

Blakely Crystal Street O'Brien Street Jane Street Brook Street Myers Street Gasperini Drive



Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, by early summer with final restoration and paving to start in the fall.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

This infrastructure upgrade project is not only an important investment in public health and safety, it also helps support the economic health of the communities we serve. Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy. Statewide, Pennsylvania American Water invested approximately $490 million in 2022 alone to improve our water and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems, supporting more than 7,000 jobs through these continued investments.

