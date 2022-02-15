American Water Works : $2.1 Million Water Line Project Underway in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. (February 15, 2022) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of a $2.1 million project to replace nearly 8,000 feet of water main in several Lackawanna County communities to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting.

Company contractors recently began installing new eight- and 16-inch ductile iron pipe, replacing smaller diameter water main along Chestnut and Orchard streets in Carbondale, and along No. 7 Road in Carbondale Township.

In March, work will begin to replace more than 4,000 feet of pipe along Lincoln Street and Mid Valley Drive, Olyphant. The company will also install more than 1,500 feet of water main in Peckville, along Chestnut and 2nd streets.

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, by June with final restoration and paving to start in August.

This infrastructure upgrade project is not only an important investment in public health and safety, it also helps support the economic health of the communities we serve. Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy. Through our continued investments, Pennsylvania American Water's 2021 and 2022 infrastructure upgrade projects will support more than 3,700 jobs each year.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. For our customers' safety and the safety of our employees, we ask that members of the public do not approach our employees or contractors. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

