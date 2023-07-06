CAMDEN, N.J. - JULY 6, 2023 -American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that it intends to release its 2023 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.



Susan Hardwick, president and chief executive officer; Cheryl Norton, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and John Griffith, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call and webcast with investors, analysts and other interested parties on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. There will be a question-and-answer session as part of the call.



Interested parties may listen to an audio webcast of the conference call through a link on the Investor Relations website at ir.amwater.com. Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the earnings conference call will also be made available online in advance at ir.amwater.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for one year on American Water's investor relations website at ir.amwater.com/events. The company recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under SEC Regulation FD.



