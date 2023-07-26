American Water Works : 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call Presentation
Today at 04:57 pm
Share
2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
July 27, 2023
Aaron Musgrave
Vice President, Investor Relations
2
Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor
This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. They are not guarantees or assurances of any outcomes, financial results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon them. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of estimates and assumptions, and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements included in this presentation. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the Appendix to this presentation, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as filed with the SEC on July 26, 2023.
3
M. Susan Hardwick
President and Chief Executive Officer
4
Strong Q2 and 1H 2023 Results
EPS Growth Driven by Regulatory Execution, Favorable Weather
Earnings Per Share
Q2/YTD 2023 Highlights
✓ 2023 Q2 EPS of $1.44 driven by higher revenue on increased
rate base; favorable impact due to weather of ~$0.07
$2.37*
✓ 1H 2023 includes new rates effective in PA, IL, VA and MO;
$2.07
cases filed in IN, WV and KY; CA case proceeding as expected
$1.44
✓
Invested approx. $1.2 billion in infrastructure in 1H 2023
$1.20
✓ $555M of acquisitions under agreement as of June 30
✓ Issued approx. $1.7 billion in common stock in March
$0.87
$0.91
✓ Issued $1.0 billion in exchangeable senior notes in June, due
2022
2023
2026
Q1
Q2
✓ 2021-2022 Sustainability Report published in July
*YTD EPS in 2023 does not sum as a result of the common equity issuance executed in March 2023
5
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 20:56:51 UTC.
American Water Works Company, Inc. is the leading North American company in distribution of drinking water and related services. The activity is organized around two sectors:
- drinking water and sewage treatment: 3.4 million customers served in 2022;
- operation, repair and maintenance of water equipment installations and water pipes: primarily in military bases, residential buildings and commercial premises.
The United States account for all net sales.