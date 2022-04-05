Log in
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

American Water Works : $400,000 Water Line Replacement Project Underway in Bangor

04/05/2022 | 11:39am EDT
SCRANTON, Pa. (April 5, 2022) - Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of project to replace more than 1,400 feet of water main in Bangor to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting. The project, which costs nearly $400,000, replaces pipe that was installed in the 1910s.

Starting this week, company contractors will begin installing new six- and eight-inch ductile iron pipe, replacing smaller diameter pipe along North First Street and Kennedy Avenue. Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, by the end of June with final restoration and paving scheduled for fall.

"To continue providing reliable service to our customers, we routinely invest in our infrastructure," said Vito Trigiani, senior supervisor of operations, Pennsylvania American Water. "Projects are prioritized based on a number of factors, including the need for larger mains to handle system demands, age of existing pipe, and history of main breaks or service interruptions."

This infrastructure upgrade project is not only an important investment in public health and safety, it also helps support the economic health of the communities we serve. Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy. Through our continued investments, Pennsylvania American Water's 2021 and 2022 infrastructure upgrade projects will support more than 3,700 jobs each year. Statewide, Pennsylvania American Water invested approximately $373 million in 2021 alone to improve our water and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. For our customers' safety and the safety of our employees, we ask that members of the public do not approach our employees or contractors. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people. For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com and follow Pennsylvania American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 15:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
