Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : Announces Nick Rowe's Retirement; Kathryn Nash named Pr...

03/24/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMDEN, N.J., March 24, 2022 - American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced that Nick Rowe, senior vice president of American Water and president of Kentucky American Water, will retire effective July 31, 2022. The company named Kathryn Nash as the new president of Kentucky American Water, effective May 2, 2022. Rowe will remain with the company from May to July in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition. Rowe will also continue to serve on the Kentucky American Water Board of Directors.

Rowe joined American Water in 1987 at West Virginia American Water. Throughout his career, Rowe held various management positions, including serving as senior vice president of American Water's Central and Eastern divisions. Rowe is also involved with various regulatory agencies, civic organizations and professional associations and recently served as chair of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

With Rowe's retirement, American Water named Kathryn Nash, president of Kentucky American Water.

Nash currently serves as senior director of Energy and Environmental Services at Waste Management. In this role, she is responsible for multiple divisions in the environmental and energy service sector and leads more than 300 employees.

Prior to joining Waste Management in 2016, Nash held various leadership roles at the Tennessee Valley Authority for more than 10 years, including as general manager of Civil Projects. Nash earned a Master of Business Administration in Operations Management at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Tennessee Technological University. She also completed the Executive Program at Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Business.

"This is a bittersweet day for our company as Nick has spent 35 years at American Water caring for our employees, our customers and truly becoming part of the communities we serve, especially in Kentucky," said Cheryl Norton, executive vice president and COO of American Water. "I cannot thank Nick enough for his willingness to always share his experience and expertise with our company's future leaders. I know he looks forward to spending more time with his family and continuing his civic work, but we will miss him."

"We are also so excited to have Kathryn join the American Water team," added Norton. "She has deep utility experience and is committed to safety, excellent customer service and employee development. Kathryn also has a strong environmental background, which is core to American Water's Environmental Social Governance (ESG) commitment."

"What an honor it has been to spend an entire career at American Water," added Rowe. "It is so rewarding to see all this company has accomplished since I joined in 1987, but it is the people that are, and always have been, its greatest strength. I truly look forward to the next chapter in my life and I know Kathryn is going to be a great fit to lead Kentucky American Water."

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 20:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
04:24pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Announces Nick Rowe's Retirement; Kathryn Nash named Pr...
PU
04:06pAmerican Water Announces Nick Rowe's Retirement; Kathryn Nash named President of Kentuc..
BU
03:54pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $2.6 Million in Ocean Township In..
PU
03:23pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.7 Million in Union County Infr..
PU
03:23pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $320,000 in Belvidere Infrastruct..
PU
03:23pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $688,000 in Cinnaminson Infrastru..
PU
12:02pPennsylvania American Water Revamps Workforce Readiness and Outreach with New “Ca..
BU
11:32aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Revamps Workforce Readiness and Outreac..
PU
03/23American Water's Commitment to Community in Camden, NJ
BU
03/23AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Kentucky American Water Investing $3.1 Million in Water Main Upgrad..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 886 M - -
Net income 2022 809 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,8x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 28 276 M 28 276 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,85x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 155,60 $
Average target price 162,87 $
Spread / Average Target 4,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, CEO, CFO & Director
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George F. MacKenzie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-17.61%28 276
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED9.59%9 074
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-7.18%4 504
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-6.60%3 666
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-21.84%2 334
SJW GROUP-8.27%2 030