PITTSBURGH, Pa. (June 21, 2024)-Today, Pennsylvania American Water announced the closure of Becks Run Road between Wagner Street and Agnew Avenue, effective at 12:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22. This closure is crucial to ensure the safety of our workers and motorists while an essential water infrastructure project is completed.

The $34 million project, which began on June 3, 2023, includes the installation of two new 42-inch water mains underneath Becks Run Road. It entails replacing approximately 100-year-old pipes that supply raw water from the Monongahela River to the company's Hays Mine Water Treatment Plant, which provides up to 30 million gallons of clean drinking water daily to roughly 137,000 Allegheny County customers.

Before today, limited traffic through the work zone had been permitted for residents and local businesses. Until further notice, traffic in the work zone will be restricted to only Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses and emergency vehicles.

Barriers will be staged at Becks Run Road's intersections with Wagner Street and Agnew Avenue. Weather permitting, the project is anticipated to be completed during the summer of 2025.

Motorists should use the preferred detours. For northbound traffic, the detour will lead from Becks Run Road onto Agnew Road, then Joseph Street, Glass Run Road, and East Carson Street. Southbound traffic will detour from East Carson Street to Glass Run Road, Joseph Street, Agnew Street, and back to Becks Run Road.

Pennsylvania American Water thanks residents, businesses, and motorists for their ongoing patience, understanding, and cooperation during this important infrastructure upgrade project.