American Water Works : Boil Advisory Lifted for Indiana American Water Customers in West Lafa...

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (September 24, 2021) - Indiana American Water has lifted the boil water advisory affecting more than 9,600 customers in the high-pressure zone of its water distribution system in West Lafayette, Ind. The precautionary boil water advisory was issued on Thursday morning after a loss of pressure in the system caused by a break in a 20-inch water main.

Water sample results confirmed there was no contamination present in the distribution system. Indiana American Water customers in the affected areas no longer need to boil their tap water.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) mandates precautionary boil advisories to ensure high-quality water in the event water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch (psi) in any part of a distribution system. According to company officials, boil advisories are issued as a precaution with the customers' best interests in mind.

Additional information on boil water alerts is available at http://bit.ly/2xLjq53..

