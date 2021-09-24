Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : Boil Advisory Lifted for Indiana American Water Customers in West Lafa...

09/24/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (September 24, 2021) - Indiana American Water has lifted the boil water advisory affecting more than 9,600 customers in the high-pressure zone of its water distribution system in West Lafayette, Ind. The precautionary boil water advisory was issued on Thursday morning after a loss of pressure in the system caused by a break in a 20-inch water main.

Water sample results confirmed there was no contamination present in the distribution system. Indiana American Water customers in the affected areas no longer need to boil their tap water.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) mandates precautionary boil advisories to ensure high-quality water in the event water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch (psi) in any part of a distribution system. According to company officials, boil advisories are issued as a precaution with the customers' best interests in mind.

Additional information on boil water alerts is available at http://bit.ly/2xLjq53..

Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.32 million people. For more information, visit www.indianaamwater.com and follow Indiana American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
05:52pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Boil Advisory Lifted for Indiana American Water Customers in West L..
PU
05:52pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer..
PU
09:42aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water to Conduct Annual Maintenance Program in Fi..
PU
09:42aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water's Pontiac District to Conduct Annual Mainte..
PU
09/23AMERICAN WATER WORKS : West Virginia American Water to Celebrate First-Ever National Sourc..
PU
09/23AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.2 Million in North Plainfield ..
PU
09/23AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $2 Million Greater Pittsburgh..
PU
09/23AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Boil Advisory Issued for Certain Indiana American Water Customers i..
PU
09/22Energy Stocks Gaining Amid Rising Oil Prices in Late Trade
MT
09/22AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces Water Line Replacement Projec..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 020 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,8x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 32 275 M 32 275 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 177,83 $
Average target price 177,12 $
Spread / Average Target -0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Susan Hardwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rebecca Losli Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.15.87%32 275
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-27.65%8 634
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.15.23%4 489
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-2.24%4 048
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.21.67%2 748
SJW GROUP-4.99%1 963