American Water Works : Boil Water Order, Conservation Measures Lifted in Mount Pulaski

Mt Pulaski, Ill. (Thursday, May 18, 2023) -- Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order for the City of Mount Pulaski. The boil water order was issued Tuesday after a contractor hit an 8-inch main water line. The break was repaired. Water testing has confirmed water meets all quality standards and is safe to drink.



Voluntary water conservation measures have also been lifted by Illinois American Water. The boil water order was issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community's distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.



We thank our customers for their patience and understanding while this main break was repaired and the local water system returned to normal operations.

