    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
05:20pm EDT 2023-05-18
141.73 USD   -1.31%
05:20pAmerican Water Works : Boil Water Order, Conservation Measures Lifted in Mount Pulaski
PU
11:06aAmerican Water Charitable Foundation and New Jersey American Water Donate $30,000 for Reusable Bottle Filling Stations in Camden City School District Cafeterias
AQ
05/17American Water Works : Boil Water Order Issued for Lincoln Water System
PU
American Water Works : Boil Water Order, Conservation Measures Lifted in Mount Pulaski

05/18/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
Mt Pulaski, Ill. (Thursday, May 18, 2023) -- Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order for the City of Mount Pulaski. The boil water order was issued Tuesday after a contractor hit an 8-inch main water line. The break was repaired. Water testing has confirmed water meets all quality standards and is safe to drink.

Voluntary water conservation measures have also been lifted by Illinois American Water. The boil water order was issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community's distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

We thank our customers for their patience and understanding while this main break was repaired and the local water system returned to normal operations.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Terry Mackin

Director of Communications and External Affairs

NA

terry.mackin@amwater.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 21:19:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
