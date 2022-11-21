American Water Works : Boil Water Order Issued for Saunemin District

Saunemin, Ill. (November 21, 2022) -Illinois American Water has issued a boil water order for its Saunemin District service area. Water pressure has been impacted, resulting in a boil water order. Customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking.

Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

The low water pressure was due to a temporary power loss at the water treatment plant which caused the water system's pressure to drop below 20 pounds per square inch (psi).

This boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community's distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

Customers are being notified about the boil water by phone call, and customers will be notified by phone call when the boil order is lifted.

