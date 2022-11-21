Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:05 2022-11-21 pm EST
147.88 USD   +0.80%
02:11pAmerican Water Works : Boil Water Order Issued for Saunemin District
PU
01:34pPennsylvania American Water Reminds You to “Fear the FOG” This Holiday Season
BU
09:29aAmerican Water - California Coastal Commission Approves Desalination Slant Well Permit
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : Boil Water Order Issued for Saunemin District

11/21/2022 | 02:11pm EST
Saunemin, Ill. (November 21, 2022) -Illinois American Water has issued a boil water order for its Saunemin District service area. Water pressure has been impacted, resulting in a boil water order. Customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking.

Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

The low water pressure was due to a temporary power loss at the water treatment plant which caused the water system's pressure to drop below 20 pounds per square inch (psi).

This boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community's distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

Customers are being notified about the boil water by phone call, and customers will be notified by phone call when the boil order is lifted.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachments

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 19:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Consensus
