  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:25 2022-12-01 am EST
153.26 USD   +0.99%
11:14aAmerican Water Works : Boil Water Order Lifted for Saunemin District
PU
11/30American Water Works : New Jersey American Water Names Laura Norkute Director of Water Qualit...
PU
11/30New Jersey American Water and Apex Solutions Group Host Graduation Ceremony for 'Water UP!' Training Program
AQ
American Water Works : Boil Water Order Lifted for Saunemin District

12/01/2022 | 11:14am EST
Saunemin, Ill. (Wednesday, November 30, 2022) -Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order for its Saunemin District service area, effective immediately. Tests confirm the water is safe to drink and meets all regulatory quality standards.

The boil water order was issued Tuesday due to low water pressure. The cause of low water pressure was a power issue at the water treatment plant which caused the water system's pressure to drop below 20 pounds per square inch (psi).

This boil water order was issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community's distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachments

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 16:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
