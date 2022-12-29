Advanced search
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
12:55 2022-12-29 pm EST
155.31 USD   +1.43%
American Water Works : Boil Water Order Lifted in Village of Glasford
PU
American Water (nyse : AWK) PDF Boil Advisory Issued for Indiana American Water Customers in Lowell, Ind.
AQ
Kentucky American Water Shares Cold Weather Tips
AQ
American Water Works : Boil Water Order Lifted in Village of Glasford

12/29/2022 | 12:34pm EST
Glasford, Ill. (December 29, 2022) - Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order for its customers in the Village of Glasford. Testing confirms the water meets all quality standards and is safe to drink. The boil order was issued Wednesday after Illinois American Water completed a critical project in the Village of Glasford's water distribution system.

A boil water order was issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community's distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachments

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 17:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
