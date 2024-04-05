Sacramento, Calif. (April 4, 2024) - California American Water is proud to announce the completion of the Cottage Way Well Project, a critical investment that helps ensure a safe, reliable water supply for the Arden-Arcade community within the greater Sacramento region.

The $3.3 million project, part of the company's larger Regional Well Installation and Replacement Program, included the construction of a newly drilled well, waterline installation, driveway and sidewalk restoration, roadway improvements, and landscaping.

"The Cottage Way Well is an example of our commitment to providing customers with high-quality drinking water," said Steve Dutch, Northern Division Engineering Manager at California American Water. "By proactively investing in infrastructure upgrades, we help minimize the impacts of water shortages or pressure fluctuations during peak usage times."

The Cottage Way Well was built to replace an aging well, over 60 years old, that was taken out of service. The new well meets and surpasses all drinking water quality standards.

"Older wells become less efficient over time," continued Dutch. "New wells are built to meet current standards and have longer lifespans, which means a more sustainable water system for the future, fewer maintenance costs, and better water conservation. Our operations team has installed a Variable Frequency Drive at the Cottage Well site, so the flow rate can change based on demand needs automatically, saving water and energy."

The Cottage Way Well project exemplifies California American Water's continued commitment to preemptively addressing aging infrastructure. Several wells in the Sacramento area are nearing or have already exceeded their designed 60-year lifespan. California American Water will continue to invest in critical upgrades throughout the region, to help ensure customers have high-quality water for decades to come.

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people.