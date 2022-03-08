American Water Works : City of Camden and American Water Educate Customers on Service Line M...

While water continues to meet quality standards, customers will be notified if service lines are made of lead or galvanized steel in accordance with the new law.

CAMDEN, N.J., March 8, 2022 - The City of Camden and American Water jointly announced today that City of Camden Division of Utilities water customers can now view information on the utility-owned and customer-owned portion of the service line and the materials they are made of through a webpage.

Displaying this information on the city's website is in response to New Jersey state legislation that requires all water providers to share with customers the material of the service lines that connect to their property from the water main, notify customers with service lines that are lead or galvanized steel, and replace them within ten years.

"We take water quality and safety very seriously and are proactively communicating information about service line materials to our residents," said Mayor Victor Carstarphen, City of Camden. "Our goal is to replace any known lead or galvanized steel pipes over the next ten years, and we are proud to be part of this statewide effort to remove lead from New Jersey."

On the website, customers can click on the service line inventory list and search for their address. The list will indicate known materials of both the utility-owned and customer-owned portion of the service line. If the customer-owned side is shown as unknown, customers are encouraged to help identify and report that information to the City to assist with the replacement efforts. Representatives from the water utility will be contacting customers in these locations in the next few months.

In addition to the service line inventory list, customers will also find the following on the webpage and more:

Information about how to assess and reduce potential lead exposure

Frequently asked questions related to lead

Additional resources about lead in drinking water

In accordance with the new lead service line replacement law, the City is also required to send certified letters to all customers whose properties are served by a lead or galvanized steel service line. The City wants to reassure customers that if their service line contains lead or galvanized pipe, it does not mean they can't use water as they normally would. The water provided by the City of Camden Division of Utilities meets state and federal water quality standards, including those set for lead.

There are additional steps people can take to help further protect themselves from lead particles that could be present in indoor plumbing. If your home was built before 1985, your plumbing system may contain leaded materials. To help minimize possible exposure, experts recommend running your kitchen tap with cold water for 30 seconds to 2 minutes if it has gone unused for more than six hours. This is a simple way to reduce the risk of lead exposure from plumbing in older buildings. For more tips and information, visit the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Lead Exposure Reduction website.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.