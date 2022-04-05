Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Water Works : Crystal Grant Named Senior Operations Manager for Missouri American Wa...

04/05/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Missouri American Water recently named Crystal Grant as St. Louis Senior Operations Manager.

In this position, she oversees field customer service and the construction and maintenance teams throughout St. Louis County, the largest community served by the company. Grant has been with the American Water family for 24 years. In 1998, she began with the system conversion and implementation team. Since then, she has worked as a Senior Education and Development Specialist in American Water's Customer Service Center, Operations Support Supervisor for Illinois American Water, and Employee Relations Business Partner and Human Resources Business Partner for American Water. Grant holds a bachelor's degree in business, bachelor's degree in computer science, and master's degree in teaching from Webster University.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more information, visit www.missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 17:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
01:18pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Crystal Grant Named Senior Operations Manager for Missouri American..
PU
11:39aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : $400,000 Water Line Replacement Project Underway in Bangor
PU
09:42aMissouri American Water Announces New Hydration Station Grant Program to Expand Access ..
BU
04/04American Water Recognized for Its Leadership and Commitment to Employees & Communities
BU
04/04AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer..
PU
04/04Pennsylvania American Water to Plant Trees for Customers Who Switch to Paperless Billin..
BU
04/01AMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $1.1 Million in Mendham Infrastru..
PU
04/01AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Virginia American Water Announces Upcoming Annual Spring Hydrant Fl..
PU
03/31AMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania American Water Announces $3 Million West Mifflin Water..
PU
03/31American Water Launches New, Improved Digital Features to Benefit Customers
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 886 M - -
Net income 2022 809 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,2x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 30 216 M 30 216 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 166,25 $
Average target price 163,73 $
Spread / Average Target -1,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, CEO, CFO & Director
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George F. MacKenzie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-11.97%30 216
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED5.75%8 745
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.0.16%4 843
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-16.83%3 260
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-20.57%2 342
SJW GROUP-5.04%2 102