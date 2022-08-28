American Water Works : DRINKING WATER WARNING FOR SMALL SECTION OF NORRISTOWN - BOIL YOUR WAT...

A Small Area of Pennsylvania American Water's Norristown System May Be at Increased Risk from Microbial Contamination.

HIERVAN EL AGUA ANTES DE USARLA. ESTE INFORME CONTIENE INFORMACION MUY IMPORTANTE SOBRE SU AGUA DE BEBER.

TRADUZCALO O HABLE CON ALGUIEN QUE LO ENTIENDA BIEN.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (Aug. 28, 2022) Pennsylvania American Water routinely monitors the conditions in the distribution system. This morning, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a main break in Norristown. A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, we are issuing a boil water advisory for customers in the affected area.

This notice applies to a customer population of approximately 260 customers along the following streets:

West Elm Street (between Markley Street and Noble Street)

Noble Street (from West Elm Street to West Beech Street)

Stanbridge Street (from West Elm Street to West

Roosevelt Avenue (from West Elm Street to the end of Haws Avenue)

Chain Street (from West Elm Street to dead-end)

George Street and Kohn Streets (from West Elm Street around to West Elm Street)

For a map of the affected area, visit https://alertsdetail.awapps.com/alert/6135.

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.

These symptoms, however, are not caused only by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.

Guardians of infants and young children and people at increased risk, such as pregnant women, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems, should seek advice from their health care advisors about drinking this water. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA's Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426 4791.

What happened? What is being done?

Pennsylvania American Water is working to repair the main break. The company is also collecting and analyzing additional water quality samples including bacteria samples.

To ease inconvenience, starting at 7:00 p.m. a water tanker will be available at 908 Haws Ave. in Norristown. Customers are asked to bring their own containers when visiting a tanker for drinking water.

We will inform you when the corrective actions have been completed and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com, and select Alerts, or contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at 800-565-7292.

