AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : Drought-Related Voluntary Water Reduction Requests Revised for Countie...

01/08/2021 | 01:37pm EST
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (Jan. 8, 2020) - Pennsylvania American Water has reduced the number of counties in which it is urging customers to voluntarily reduce their water consumption in support of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) updated Drought Watch. Centre and Clearfield counties remain on drought watch, and Clinton County's status has improved from drought warning to drought watch.

Pennsylvania American Water has lifted water use restriction requests for Columbia, Cumberland, Jefferson, McKean, Northumberland, Union and Warren counties.

While Pennsylvania American Water encourages its customers to always use water wisely, the company is asking residents and businesses in Centre, Clearfield, and Clinton counties to continue to reduce individual water usage by 5-10 percent. According to DEP, this amounts to a reduction of 3-6 gallons of water per day, based on a statewide average.

'We continue to ask our customers to observe the DEP's request and be mindful of their non-essential water use in the three counties that remain under drought watches,' said Andrew Clarkson, vice president of operations for Pennsylvania American Water. 'Our sources of supply are vigilantly monitored and continue to meet the needs of our customers despite current dry conditions.'

Pennsylvania American Water offers the following tips for conserving water inside and outside your home:

  • Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it.
  • Regularly check your toilet, faucets, and pipes for leaks with our free leak detection kits. If you find a leak, have it fixed as soon as possible.
  • Install water-saving showerheads, toilets and faucet aerators.
  • Consider water and energy-efficient appliances. Products and services that have earned the WaterSense label have been certified to be at least 20 percent more efficient without sacrificing performance.
  • Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or washing dishes in the sink.
  • Water your lawn only when it needs it. When you do, water in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation.
  • Use a broom instead of a hose to clean your sidewalk, driveway or patio.

Pennsylvania American Water offers multiple water conservation resources in the Wise Water Use section of its website at https://amwater.com/paaw/water-information/wise-water-use. It also is a member of the Alliance for Water Efficiency, which developed an online Water Use Calculator that allows you to input water use information specific to your household and offers tips on where you can save water and energy based on that data.

The company also is continuing its social media water conservation campaign to promote wise water use. Get weekly conservation tips by following Pennsylvania American Water on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

DEP issued its first drought watch declaration for 16 counties on Aug. 21, 2020 with the support of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, based on data related to stream flow gauges, groundwater levels, precipitation and soil moisture as well as information from public water suppliers. According to DEP, a drought watch declaration is the first and least severe level of the state's three drought classifications.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.comand follow American Water on Twitter,Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Northeast PA:Susan Turcmanovich, External Affairs Manager

C: 570-332-6726 E: susan.turcmanovich@amwater.com

Southeast/Central PA: Maggie Sheely, External Affairs Manager

C: 717-317-3762 E: maggie.sheely@amwater.com

Western PA: Gary Lobaugh, External Affairs Manager

C: 724-873-3674 E: gary.lobaugh@amwater.com

###

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2021
