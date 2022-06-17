Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Water Works Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
  Report
06-17-2022
131.10 USD   +0.16%
American Water Works : East Pikeland Township receives $10,000 environmental grant from Penns...

06/17/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
East Pikeland, PA (June 17, 2022) - East Pikeland Township, Chester County has received a $10,000 grant from Pennsylvania American Water for its Hidden River Park & Preserve Riparian Corridor Revitalization project. This funding, which was granted as part of the company's 2022 Environmental Grant Program, will go toward a riparian revitalization project with native shrubs, trees, and 95 acres of meadow grasses to reduce erosion and restore the native habitat.

In the fall of 2021, East Pikeland Township broke ground on the Hidden River Park and Preserve Riparian Corridor Revitalization project located on Spring City Road. A riparian corridor is a unique habitat that exists along a body of water like a river, stream or lake. The project includes installation of native trees and shrub species, plant protection and invasive tree removal.

"The East Pikeland board of supervisors have long supported parkland expansion and open space preservation in the township," said Ron Graham, Chairman of the East Pikeland Board of Supervisors. "We are grateful to Pennsylvania American Water for awarding us this grant. Funding like this allows us to continue our mission for all area residents to enjoy."

This year, 13 watershed-related projects across the Commonwealth received grant funds totaling nearly $75,000 through the company's annual Environmental Grant Program for community-based projects that improve, restore, or protect watersheds.

"We applaud East Pikeland and their commitment to environmental stewardship," said Jim Gable, Senior Manager of Operations for Pennsylvania American Water. "It is so important to preserve and maintain open space for many reasons, and we are excited to watch this project progress."

Pennsylvania American Water initiated its Environmental Grant Program in 2005 to support projects that protect or restore drinking water sources and surrounding watersheds. Since then, American Water has expanded the annual program to many of its state subsidiaries across the nation. To date, Pennsylvania American Water has donated more than $650,000 to fund more than 135 projects.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com and follow Pennsylvania American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 16:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
