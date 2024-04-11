Greenhouse Gas Emissions Goals

As the nation's largest water and wastewater utility provider, American Water is proud to provide water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulatory operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations.

  • Delivering a reliable supply of clean, safe, affordable and reliable water service to our customers and treating their wastewater is fundamental to our business.
  • We are committed to limiting our impact on the environment and supporting the sustainability of a key resource to strengthen the 1,700 communities we serve.

Scope 1 and Scope 2 Emissions Goals

Short Term

Reduce absolute scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40% by 2025 from a 2007 baseline

Medium-term

Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2035 from a 2020 baseline 1

Science-based and Paris Agreement Aligned

Long-term

Achieve net zero absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050

Science-based and Paris Agreement Aligned

Base Year Actuals

853,676

Metric Tons CO2e

(Rounded)

546,630

Metric Tons CO2e

(Rounded)

Not Applicable

2023 Performance

37.4% Reduction

534,770

Metric Tons CO2e

(Rounded)

2.2% Reduction

534,770

Metric Tons CO2e

(Rounded)

534,770

Metric Tons CO2e

(Rounded)

American Water's GHG Emissions Profile

Providing Services to 14M People with a Light GHG Footprint

American Water

Co. A

83M

Co. B

78M

Scope 1:

DirectEmissions

Scope 2:

IndirectEmissions

  • Stationary
  • Fleet Vehicles
  • Refrigerants
  • Purchased Power from Electric Providers

73,000 MT

461,000 MT

Co. C

57M

Co. D

43M

Co. E

40M

Co. F

36M

Co. G

35M

2021 Scope 1 and 2 Subtotal

534,000 MT

AWK emissions are

only 0.1% of the total emissions generated by the top 20 utilities*

Co. H

28M

Co. I

26M

Co. J

25M

Co. K

22M

Co. L

17M

Co. M

11M

Co. N

7M

Co. O

5M

Co. P

5M

Co. Q

4M

11%

Co. R

2M

11%

Co. S

0.7M

AWK

0.5M

2021 Scope 1 and Scope 2 MT CO2e (Rounded)

  • Chart represents emissions for the top 20 U.S. utilities by market cap, sorted by emissions

Science-Based Goals for Scope 1 and 2 GHG

Emissions Reductions - Aligned with Paris Agreement

Medium-term: By 2035, reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% (2020 baseline1, 2)

Long-term: Achieve Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050

  • Medium- and long-term goals are science-based and aligned with the Paris Agreement
  • Complements existing short-term target of reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40% by 2025 (2007 baseline)
  • Our focus: invest to improve sustainability while prioritizing customer affordability, resiliency & environmental justice

American Water's Path to GHG Emissions Reduction in 2035

+ 6%

(40 - 45%)

Customer Growth 2

Greening of

& Increased Energy

Electric Grid 3

Use

~$150M-$300M Total Capital Investment

(5 - 7%)

(5 - 7%)

(3 - 5%)

(1 - 3%)

Renewable

Water Use &

Pumping &

Fleet & Building

Energy

Efficiency

Operational

Efficiency

Efficiency

  1. Scope 1 and scope 2 rounded emissions were updated in July 2023
  2. Includes organic growth; annual adjustments to baseline will occur to incorporate growth through acquisitions
  3. Assumes States' renewable portfolio standards will be achieved and power providers will fulfill stated carbon transition plans

