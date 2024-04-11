Short Term

Reduce absolute scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40% by 2025 from a 2007 baseline

Medium-term

Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2035 from a 2020 baseline 1

Science-based and Paris Agreement Aligned

Long-term

Achieve net zero absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050

