American Water Works : Greenhouse Gas Emissions Goals & Profile
April 11, 2024 at 09:53 am EDT
Greenhouse Gas Emissions Goals
As the nation's largest water and wastewater utility provider, American Water is proud to provide water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulatory operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations.
Delivering a reliable supply of clean, safe, affordable and reliable water service to our customers and treating their wastewater is fundamental to our business.
We are committed to limiting our impact on the environment and supporting the sustainability of a key resource to strengthen the 1,700 communities we serve.
Scope 1 and Scope 2 Emissions Goals
Short Term
Reduce absolute scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40% by 2025 from a 2007 baseline
Medium-term
Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2035 from a 2020 baseline 1
Science-based and Paris Agreement Aligned
Long-term
Achieve net zero absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050
Science-based and Paris Agreement Aligned
Base Year Actuals
853,676
Metric Tons CO2e
(Rounded)
546,630
Metric Tons CO2e
(Rounded)
Not Applicable
2023 Performance
37.4% Reduction
534,770
Metric Tons CO2e
(Rounded)
2.2% Reduction
534,770
Metric Tons CO2e
(Rounded)
534,770
Metric Tons CO2e
(Rounded)
American Water's GHG Emissions Profile
Providing Services to 14M People with a Light GHG Footprint
American Water
Co. A
83M
Co. B
78M
Scope 1:
DirectEmissions
Scope 2:
IndirectEmissions
Stationary
Fleet Vehicles
Refrigerants
Purchased Power from Electric Providers
73,000 MT
461,000 MT
Co. C
57M
Co. D
43M
Co. E
40M
Co. F
36M
Co. G
35M
2021 Scope 1 and 2 Subtotal
534,000 MT
AWK emissions are
only 0.1% of the total emissions generated by the top 20 utilities*
Co. H
28M
Co. I
26M
Co. J
25M
Co. K
22M
Co. L
17M
Co. M
11M
Co. N
7M
Co. O
5M
Co. P
5M
Co. Q
4M
11%
Co. R
2M
11%
Co. S
0.7M
AWK
0.5M
2021 Scope 1 and Scope 2 MT CO2e (Rounded)
Chart represents emissions for the top 20 U.S. utilities by market cap, sorted by emissions
Science-Based Goals for Scope 1 and 2 GHG
Emissions Reductions - Aligned with Paris Agreement
Medium-term: By 2035, reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% (2020 baseline1, 2)
Long-term: Achieve Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050
Medium- and long-term goals are science-based and aligned with the Paris Agreement
Complements existing short-term target of reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40% by 2025 (2007 baseline)
Our focus: invest to improve sustainability while prioritizing customer affordability, resiliency & environmental justice
American Water's Path to GHG Emissions Reduction in 2035
+ 6%
(40 - 45%)
Customer Growth 2
Greening of
& Increased Energy
Electric Grid 3
Use
~$150M-$300M Total Capital Investment
(5 - 7%)
(5 - 7%)
(3 - 5%)
(1 - 3%)
Renewable
Water Use &
Pumping &
Fleet & Building
Energy
Efficiency
Operational
Efficiency
Efficiency
Scope 1 and scope 2 rounded emissions were updated in July 2023
Includes organic growth; annual adjustments to baseline will occur to incorporate growth through acquisitions
Assumes States' renewable portfolio standards will be achieved and power providers will fulfill stated carbon transition plans
American Water Works Company, Inc. is the leading North American company in distribution of drinking water and related services. The activity is organized around two sectors:
- drinking water and sewage treatment: 3.5 million customers served in 2023;
- operation, repair and maintenance of water equipment installations and water pipes: primarily in military bases, residential buildings and commercial premises.
The United States account for all net sales.