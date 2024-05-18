Honolulu, HI (May 17, 2024) - Hawaii American Water reports that at approximately 7 a.m. HST, untreated wastewater overflowed from the company's manhole into a storm drain at 580 Lunalilo Home Rd, Honolulu, HI 96825.



The spill continued until around 10 a.m. It is estimated that about 36,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into the Kuapa Pond at a storm water outlet.



Hawaii American Water has posted warning signs along the impacted shoreline and water testing is underway. The company will remove the warning signs when the impact of the spill is no longer evident in water sample results.

Hawaii American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality wastewater services to approximately 30,000 people.