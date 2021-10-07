Log in
American Water Works : Honored by Forum of Executive Women as a Champion of D...

10/07/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
CAMDEN, N.J. - American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, was recognized as a "Champion of Diversity" at the Forum of Executive Women's 2021 virtual Leadership Breakfast held earlier today.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Forum of Executive Women for our commitment to inclusion and diversity," said Walter Lynch, president and CEO, American Water. "American Water believes that our board, management and employees should reflect the diverse communities we serve. We continue to prioritize fostering an inclusive and diverse company culture where all employees are encouraged to be their whole and true selves."

Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is a membership organization of 450 women of significant influence across the Greater Philadelphia region. The Forum's membership is comprised of individuals holding the senior-most positions in the corporations, not-for-profit organizations and public sector entities that drive our regional economy and community.

Earlier this year, American Water was selected for the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and several of its executives have been honored as leaders in diversity by the Philadelphia Business Journal and National Diversity Council. The company also published its first annual Inclusion and Diversity Report highlighting its efforts advancing the company's commitment to inclusion and diversity.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 18:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
