American Water Works : Illinois American Water Issues Boil Water Order for Village of Sidney

08/13/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Sidney, Ill. (August 13, 2021) - Illinois American Water has issued a boil water order to the Village of Sidney. A break on the water distribution main resulted in an unexpected drop in water pressure. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community's distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

This boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois EPA regulations. Customers in the Village of Sidney should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses. For more information about boil water orders please visit https://www.amwater.com/ilaw/resources/Boil-Water-Order-FAQs.pdf.

Customers are being notified of this impact to their water service via media outreach, customer calls and Illinois American Water website alerts at www.illinoisamwater.com. Information is also provided to our customer service center representatives.

Notification will be completed in the same manner when the boil water order is lifted or if additional action is needed.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 15:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
