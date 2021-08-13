American Water Works : Illinois American Water Issues Boil Water Order for Village of Sidney

Sidney, Ill. (August 13, 2021) - Illinois American Water has issued a boil water order to the Village of Sidney. A break on the water distribution main resulted in an unexpected drop in water pressure. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community's distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

This boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois EPA regulations. Customers in the Village of Sidney should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses. For more information about boil water orders please visit https://www.amwater.com/ilaw/resources/Boil-Water-Order-FAQs.pdf.

Customers are being notified of this impact to their water service via media outreach, customer calls and Illinois American Water website alerts at www.illinoisamwater.com. Information is also provided to our customer service center representatives.

Notification will be completed in the same manner when the boil water order is lifted or if additional action is needed.

