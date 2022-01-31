Log in
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
American Water Works : Illinois American Water Issues Boil Water Order to Lincoln Service Are...

01/31/2022 | 10:20am EST
Lincoln, Ill. (Jan. 31, 2022) - Illinois American Water has issued a boil water order to its Lincoln service area. A 12-inch water main break in Lincoln has resulted in a drop in water pressure. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community's distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

This boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois EPA regulations. Customers in Illinois American Water's Lincoln District should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses. For more information about boil water orders please visit https://www.amwater.com/ilaw/resources/Boil-Water-Order-FAQs.pdf.

"Our team is working on repairs to the water main break. We are working as quickly and as safely as possible," said Nathan Pennisi, operations superintendent for Illinois American Water's Lincoln District.

Customers are being notified of this impact to their water service via media outreach, customer calls and Illinois American Water website alerts at www.illinoisamwater.com. Information is also provided to our customer service center representatives.

Notification will be completed in the same manner when the boil water order is lifted or if additional action is needed.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 15:19:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
