    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
American Water Works : Illinois American Water Provides Cold Weather Tips to Prevent Frozen P...

01/05/2022 | 11:08am EST
Belleville, Ill. (Jan. 5, 2022) - With extreme cold temperatures occurring across the state, Illinois American Water is reminding homeowners to take steps to prevent frozen pipes. These tips can also help protect the local water team as they perform critical work for reliable, safe water service.

Customers should:

  • Allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes from freezing. Customers should consider collecting the water for later use such as watering indoor plants and more. The cost of a short-term trickle is much less costly than a repair to a burst pipe.
  • Open cabinet doors to expose pipes. Opening cabinet doors exposes pipes to warmer room temperatures.

Vice President of Operations Beth Matthews said, "These two tips are most important. They help residents keep their home plumbing safe, while also supporting our team in the field. Many times, when pipes freeze, customers will assume there is an issue with their water service and call our team to inspect. This can place demand on our team members who are working hard in the field to keep water flowing."

If in-home pipes freeze, customers should:

  • Shut off the water immediately and not attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can often cause unseen cracks in pipes or joints.
  • Apply heat to the frozen pipe by warming the air around it. Use a hair dryer, space heater or hot water. Space heaters should not be left unattended. Avoid using kerosene heaters or open flames.
  • Once pipes thaw, water should be turned on slowly and pipes should be checked for cracks and leaks.

When customers are away from home, they should:

  • Have someone regularly check their property to ensure the heat is working and the pipes have not frozen.
  • Consider a freeze alarm. The alarm will call a user-selected phone number if the inside temperature drops below 45 degrees.

Other tips:

  • Residents should keep snow cleared away from fire hydrants located near their residence. This can help local firefighters in the event of an emergency.
  • Customers should keep their Illinois American Water account contact information updated to receive important water service information should their service be impacted. Customers can update information online at www.illinoisamwater.com or by calling 800-422-2782.
  • Customers can also report a water emergency online at illinoisamwater.com.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 16:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
