American Water Works : Illinois American Water's Pontiac District to Conduct Annual Maintenan...

Work includes flushing of water mains and fire hydrants

Pontiac, Ill. (Sept. 24, 2021) - Illinois American Water's Pontiac District will begin its annual maintenance program Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, work is scheduled to be completed by the end of October. Work includes flushing fire hydrants and water mains in the Pontiac service area. During this period, fire hydrants will be evaluated for functionality, repaired when necessary, and flushed. The process of flushing hydrants is essential in identifying fire hydrants in need of repair and maintaining optimal water quality throughout the potable water distribution system.

Through the discharge of water from the fire hydrant(s), water flowrates are increased to provide a scouring effect that removes mineral deposits that may accumulate in the water main. While the majority of mineral deposits are removed from the hydrant discharge, it is not uncommon for customers to experience a temporary discoloration of water within their residence or dwelling. The removal of these deposits is critical in maintaining water quality.

When fire hydrant flushing is occurring in your area, the following items should be considered:

If possible, avoid using water while flushing is taking place. Use of water during the flushing event may result in discolored water entering the premise plumbing of the residence or dwelling.

If you encounter discolored water during hydrant flushing, run water from the cold water tap only until discoloration subsides. Do not use hot water until discoloration is no longer present when flushing from the cold water tap. This may require flushing of cold water from multiple taps.

Do not do laundry during, or shortly after, the hydrant flushing event. Discolored water may stain fabrics.

If, after flushing from the cold water tap(s), water pressure appears lower than normal, clean the faucet aerator (screen). Mineral deposits may obstruct flow through the aerator (screen), resulting in lower pressure.

When water discoloration or pressure problems persist, contact Illinois American Water at 800-422-2782.

For additional concerns, regarding potential water quality issues, contact the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency at 217-782-1020 or Illinois Emergency Management Agency at 800-782-7860.

For more information, please visit https://www.amwater.com/ilaw/resources/IL-Flushing-factSheet.pdf.

As our employees perform this work, we are reminding our customers for their safety and the safety of our employees to follow social distancing recommendations issues by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We ask customers do not approach out employees. If customers have a question, they are encouraged to contact customer service at 800-422-2782.

Customers will be notified through Illinois American Water's customer notification system. Information will also be shared via the company's online alerts at www.illinoisamwater.com. Customers are encouraged to update their contact information so they can receive communications about water service emergencies and work. Customers can update their information online via MyWater or by calling 800-422-2782.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.