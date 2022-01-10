American Water Works : Illinois American Water's Rosiclare Service Area Celebrates 5 Years of...

Rosiclare, Ill. - (Jan. 10, 2022) - Illinois American Water's operations in the City of Rosiclare celebrated 5 years of safety excellence last month. The local team celebrated over 1,800 days without experiencing any lost-time accidents on Dec. 27, 2021.

Illinois American Water employees work around the clock to deliver safe, reliable water and wastewater service to homes and businesses. At Illinois American Water employee safety is a top priority. Employees are essential in delivering these critical services for public health, fire protection and more.

Mike Brown, operations superintendent, credited the local team for their commitment. "The Rosiclare team is committed to safety, and they make safety their top priority every day. The Rosiclare employees have remained focused on safety of themselves and their team members."

He continued, "At Illinois American Water, safety is everyone's responsibility. Safety is just as important as providing high-quality service to our customers. Continued learning, safe behavior and constant focus are key to keeping our employees safe."

Illinois American Water employees are provided personal protective equipment (PPE), safety training and more to support safe work practices. Employees participate in hands-on training and online classes to support safety in the workplace. Employees also participate in job-site audits and safety talks. Illinois American Water employees may work in confined spaces, among motorists and in extreme weather. Employees may also handle chemicals, conduct excavation and operate equipment.

Employees also participate in the Company's Near Miss Program to help identify possible unsafe working conditions. The Near Miss reports are investigated, and corrective actions are applied and shared across the company to benefit the safety of all employees.

