    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
American Water Works : Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer sy...

09/17/2021 | 09:52pm EDT
Below is information about this week's road closures - Sept. 20, 2021

Piasa Valley Area:
Market Street will continue to be closed north of Broadway Avenue. Brick restoration work has begun but will take several weeks. The intersection of 3rd Street and Market is closed, with restoration work anticipated to be completed soon. Southbound Market Street, from 3rd Street, is still open to traffic. As work progresses north, Market Street will be closed north to 4th Street.

Turner Tract Area:
Lincoln Street from the intersection at McPherson north to McKinley Blvd will be closed. As the work progresses north, the intersection of Lincoln Street and McKinley Blvd will be closed. Work is planned both east and west of Lincoln Street on McKinley Blvd. This work will start soon. This will limit traffic on McKinley Blvd to local traffic only. No thru traffic will be allowed. Traffic will be able to utilize Logan Street and Douglas Street for east and west travel.

Shields Valley Area:
Bozza street is closed near the intersection of Chamberlin Street. Chamberlin Street is closed north of Bozza Street to Greenwood Street. Restoration work is starting on Bozza Street, and weather dependent, should be completed in the next week or two.

Background:
Over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023.

When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

  • The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 69 miles of sanitary sewer main.
    • These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the
    • Project area will change based on progress of Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.
  • The work in Piasa Valley began this spring
    • This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer
    • Work is expected to continue for over two
      • This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming

Safety:
These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Contact:
Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. For more information, visit www.illinoisamwater.com and follow Illinois American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

American Water Works Co. Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 01:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
